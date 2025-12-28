Stephen King wants a second season of this sci-fi show; 'not getting any younger...'

Season 1 of Pluribus wrapped up with several high-stakes cliffhangers. The Others uncovered a loophole that could compel Carol (Rhea Seehorn) to join them, while Carol’s decision to align herself with Manousos hinted at potentially dangerous repercussions ahead. The tense finale left viewers eager to see what comes next.

The wait for season 2 may be longer than fans would like. Series creator Vince Gilligan recently admitted he isn’t in a hurry to begin filming the next chapter. Although, he admitted that he has a four-season plan for the show.

While he and the writing team have a clear sense of the show’s future direction, he cautioned that new episodes won’t be arriving anytime soon. Gilligan acknowledged this might disappoint audiences but explained that he’s slowing down with age and no longer works at the same pace he once did.

While the explanation for a possibly extended break makes sense, many viewers remain unhappy with the update, one of them being the iconic horror writer Stephen King.

In a post on his official X account, the acclaimed horror author shared that although he understands Vince Gilligan’s perspective, he still felt let down by the news. King added that he, too, is not getting any younger and would prefer to see Pluribus return for its second season sooner rather than later.

"Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS. Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger," Stephen King tweeted recently.

Pluribus season 2 does not yet have an official release date and fans have been speculating that the next season could potentially premiere sometime in 2027 or 2028.