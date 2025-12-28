The Official Stranger Things Cookbook has 60 recipes, including the Surfer Boy Pizza

The Stranger Things saga comes to an end with its series finale, which is set to air on December 31. But fans of the show can bring in a slice of that world into their homes with the Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook. Scheduled to arrive on January 13 and available for preorder now, the cookbook features more than 60 recipes inspired by Netflix’s blockbuster series. Early preorders are currently priced at $26, down from $37.

Stranger Things: The Official Cookbook arrives next month

The official Stranger Things cookbook draws from every corner of the Stranger Things universe, and offers dishes inspired by ’80s mall eats, family dinners at the Wheelers’ home, and snacks fit for a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Each recipe is tied to a character or moment from Hawkins, or even the Upside Down, and is paired with original food photography, images from the show, and memorable quotes.