Kyunki 2: Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi Virani goes viral ahead of reboot

Smriti Irani is back as Tulsi Virani—and the Internet can’t keep calm. After 25 years, the actress-turned-politician is once again donning the maroon saree and mangalsutra that defined one of Indian television’s most iconic characters in the reboot Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar.

Images from the show’s updated version, now streaming on JioHotstar, have gone viral, triggering a wave of nostalgia. In true Tulsi style, Irani is seen with her signature big red bindi, traditional jewellery, and the composed strength that made her a household name in the early 2000s.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor calls the reboot a “tribute” to a cultural phenomenon. Rather than starting from scratch, the new format curates some of the show’s most powerful moments into a condensed, emotion-rich journey meant to appeal to both old fans and younger audiences.

Amar Upadhyay also reprises his role as Mihir Virani. “It’s not about recreating, but reliving,” he says, reflecting on how the reboot invites a fresh perspective on characters that once defined Indian prime time.

The original drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 to 2008, making a special place for itself in the hearts of television lovers. Tulsi Ka Safar offers a chance to revisit the soap that helped define an era of Indian television.