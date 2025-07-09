The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 might have surprise moments: Jenny Han

Author Jenny Han, who also serves as the creator for the third season of Prime Video's upcoming series "The Summer I Turned Pretty", said there are some unexpected moments in the show, which might surprise those who have followed the books.

The series is an adaptation of Han's book trilogy. After the release of the first two seasons in 2022 and 2023, the third season is slated to premiere on the streamer on July 16.

Han said there are some moments from the books, she knew people would want to see. But some of them might not be as expected.

"There are a couple of moments that people really love from the books that I knew that people were wanting to see. (But some moments) might not always happen in the way that you're expecting. I wanted to make sure that I was going to really service those fans who've been following the story for a really long time."