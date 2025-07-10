Shubhangi Atre breaks silence on Shilpa Shinde’s copying accusation

Shubhangi Atre, a well-known face on Indian television, became the new ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after replacing Shilpa Shinde in 2016. Although stepping into such a popular character came with its own set of challenges, Shubhangi gradually made the role her own and has continued to portray the beloved character for nearly a decade. However, her casting wasn't free of controversy. Shilpa Shinde, the original Angoori, had once accused Shubhangi of copying her acting style. This statement drew significant public attention at the time.
Years later, Shubhangi has now addressed those allegations once again in an interview. She firmly denied ever imitating anyone, insisting that her portrayal has always reflected her own interpretation of the character. According to her, while the role came with certain fixed traits like speaking in Bhojpuri, those were script-driven, not stylistic mimicry.
Reflecting on the challenge of taking over an established role, Shubhangi explained, “I never tried to copy her. Angoori is a charming, sweet character, and such roles are rare on TV. I wanted to bring my own authenticity to it while respecting what was created before me.” Without directly targeting Shilpa, she acknowledged being aware of the criticisms and emphasized that audiences themselves could see the differences in their performances. Shubhangi added, “If you look at the audience feedback, it's clear. I've been sincere in my performance. Playing Angoori Bhabhi is about staying true to the character, not copying someone’s style.”
For context, Shilpa Shinde had previously commented in an interview that while Shubhangi looked the part, she was simply a “good copycat.” Shilpa praised her talent but claimed Shubhangi could shine more if she stopped imitating and embraced originality.
Shilpa originally played Angoori Bhabhi when the show launched in 2015 but left in 2016 citing serious issues with the production team, including mistreatment and payment disputes. Following her exit, producers chose Shubhangi for her innocent charm.