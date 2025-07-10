Shubhangi Atre breaks silence on Shilpa Shinde’s copying accusation

Years later, Shubhangi has now addressed those allegations once again in an interview. She firmly denied ever imitating anyone, insisting that her portrayal has always reflected her own interpretation of the character. According to her, while the role came with certain fixed traits like speaking in Bhojpuri, those were script-driven, not stylistic mimicry.

Reflecting on the challenge of taking over an established role, Shubhangi explained, “I never tried to copy her. Angoori is a charming, sweet character, and such roles are rare on TV. I wanted to bring my own authenticity to it while respecting what was created before me.” Without directly targeting Shilpa, she acknowledged being aware of the criticisms and emphasized that audiences themselves could see the differences in their performances. Shubhangi added, “If you look at the audience feedback, it's clear. I've been sincere in my performance. Playing Angoori Bhabhi is about staying true to the character, not copying someone’s style.”