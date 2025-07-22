Here's why VTuber Ironmouse had to leave her agency, VShojo

Ironmouse, the popular VTuber (Virtual Youtuber) has officially parted ways with her talent agency VShojo, over $500,000 dues. Known for her lively persona and her melodious voice, Ironmouse dropped the news through a YouTube video, and the reason was the least expected.

The streamer, who’s been one of the most prominent faces of VTubing for quite some time, opened up about this serious financial dispute. She revealed that VShojo allegedly owes over $500,000 either directly or to charities she’s worked with.

Ironmouse-VShojo controversy: What really had happened?

In her video, Ironmouse restrain herself from sharing any detail. She explained that the unpaid dues were not just her personal income, but a large part of the amount was meant for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, a cause, very close to her heart. Ironmouse, who has a rare immune disorder herself, has consistently used her platform to support other people dealing with similar conditions.