Ahmedabad plane crash: Bollywood stars react with shock and grief to the Air India crash

On the morning of June 12, tragedy struck when an Air India aircraft en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. As the nation grapples with the devastating incident, members of the Indian film industry have taken to social media to express their sorrow and solidarity with the victims and their families.
Among the first to react was Akshay Kumar, who shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.” Joining him, Riteish Deshmukh posted, “Absolutely heartbroken… My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground.”
Actor Randeep Hooda offered his condolences, writing, “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams.” Parineeti Chopra added, “Can’t imagine the pain of the families… Praying for strength and peace.”
Sunny Deol also expressed his grief online: “Devastated by the news… May survivors be found and the families of victims find strength in this unimaginable time.”
Other celebrities voiced their support through Instagram. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Shocking to hear about the Air India flight! Praying for everyone onboard.” Kubbra Sait shared a deeply emotional note, expressing empathy for those anxiously awaiting news of loved ones: “My heart is heavy… I am holding space for every unknown, every unanswered call, every hope that refuses to give up.”
According to reports, Air India Flight AI171, which was bound for London Gatwick, was involved in a serious incident shortly after takeoff. The airline confirmed the crash and said it is still gathering detailed information. “We will share further updates at the earliest,” Air India posted on its official X handle.
Initial reports suggest the aircraft was carrying 232 passengers, including two infants. Emergency response teams, including fire brigades, rushed to the site as videos showing thick smoke billowing from the crash location began surfacing across social media. As rescue operations continue, the country mourns the loss and prays for survivors, guided by the heartfelt words of its grieving public figures.