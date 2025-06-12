Ahmedabad plane crash: Bollywood stars react with shock and grief to the Air India crash

Other celebrities voiced their support through Instagram. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Shocking to hear about the Air India flight! Praying for everyone onboard.” Kubbra Sait shared a deeply emotional note, expressing empathy for those anxiously awaiting news of loved ones: “My heart is heavy… I am holding space for every unknown, every unanswered call, every hope that refuses to give up.”

According to reports, Air India Flight AI171, which was bound for London Gatwick, was involved in a serious incident shortly after takeoff. The airline confirmed the crash and said it is still gathering detailed information. “We will share further updates at the earliest,” Air India posted on its official X handle.

Initial reports suggest the aircraft was carrying 232 passengers, including two infants. Emergency response teams, including fire brigades, rushed to the site as videos showing thick smoke billowing from the crash location began surfacing across social media. As rescue operations continue, the country mourns the loss and prays for survivors, guided by the heartfelt words of its grieving public figures.