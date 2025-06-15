Matthew McConaughey in talks to headline feature on Mike Hammer

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to feature in Skydance’s upcoming feature film, based on the iconic private investigator Mike Hammer.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Nic Pizzolatto will pen the script for the film.

The project also reunites McConaughey and Pizzolatto after their collaboration on "True Detective". The 2014 series featured the actor in the role of Rustin Cohle and was created by Pizzolatto