Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey in talks to headline feature on Mike Hammer

Matthew McConaughey sets ‘True Detective’ reunion with Nic Pizzolatto for Mike Hammer movie
Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are set to reunite
Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey are set to reunite
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to feature in Skydance’s upcoming feature film, based on the iconic private investigator Mike Hammer.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Nic Pizzolatto will pen the script for the film.

McConaughey is in talks to star in a feature film based on the iconic private investigator character Mike Hammer

The project also reunites McConaughey and Pizzolatto after their collaboration on "True Detective". The 2014 series featured the actor in the role of Rustin Cohle and was created by Pizzolatto

Mike Hammer is an fictional detective created by Mickey Spillan
Mike Hammer is an fictional detective created by Mickey Spillan

The untitled feature will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, alongside Guymon Casady under the production banner Entertainment 360. Benjamin Forkner and Ken F. Levin will produce for Pendleton.

Hammer is considered to be one of the most popular figures of the detective genre. More than 250 million copies of Mike Hammer books have been sold globally.

Skydance has acquired the rights to the franchise by Mickey Spillane and Max Allan Collins, with plans to develop and produce the bestselling book series into a feature film.

Matthew McConaughey
mike hammer

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com