‘My Hero Academia’ final season teaser drops ahead of Anime Expo panel

The curtain is slowly drawing on My Hero Academia, as TOHO animation unveils the first teaser trailer for the anime’s final season. The highly-anticipjated climax of the global hit series will debut this October.
To celebrate the upcoming season, TOHO animation will host a My Hero Academia Special Event panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. Slated for July 5 from 10.00 to 11.20 am PDT at the Peacock Theater, the event will feature appearances by Daiki Yamashita (the Japanese voice of Deku) and Justin Briner (Deku’s English voice). A Shonen Jump editor will also join the panel, with a special video message from series creator Kōhei Horikoshi adding emotional weight to the proceedings.
The production team remains largely unchanged for the final outing, ensuring continuity in both tone and execution. Returning staff include chief director Kenji Nagasaki, director Naomi Nakayama, series composer Yōsuke Kuroda, character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima, and composer Yuki Hayashi. Animation duties are once again being handled by Studio BONES. The final season follows a series of recent developments in the franchise. After the sixth season wrapped in March 2023, a four-episode recap titled My Hero Academia Memories aired in April 2024, featuring some new scenes to bridge the narrative. The seventh season, which began with episode 139, premiered in May 2024 on YTV and NTV.
On the film front, the franchise’s fourth movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, premiered in Japanese cinemas in August 2023, with international IMAX and 4DX screenings following suit. U.S. fans got their theatrical release in October, and the Blu-ray/DVD editions—bundled with a bonus short titled A Piece of Cake—were released in Japan this February. Meanwhile, the original manga—penned by Horikoshi—concluded in August 2024, ten years after its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The 42nd and final volume released on December 4, featuring 38 pages of new epilogue material. The series crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.
Adding to the ever-expanding universe, the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes—the spin-off manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court—debuted on April 7. As the end nears for one of anime’s biggest modern franchises, My Hero Academia is gearing up for a heroic send-off—with plenty still left to say.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.