‘My Hero Academia’ final season teaser drops ahead of Anime Expo panel

The production team remains largely unchanged for the final outing, ensuring continuity in both tone and execution. Returning staff include chief director Kenji Nagasaki, director Naomi Nakayama, series composer Yōsuke Kuroda, character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima, and composer Yuki Hayashi. Animation duties are once again being handled by Studio BONES. The final season follows a series of recent developments in the franchise. After the sixth season wrapped in March 2023, a four-episode recap titled My Hero Academia Memories aired in April 2024, featuring some new scenes to bridge the narrative. The seventh season, which began with episode 139, premiered in May 2024 on YTV and NTV.

On the film front, the franchise’s fourth movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, premiered in Japanese cinemas in August 2023, with international IMAX and 4DX screenings following suit. U.S. fans got their theatrical release in October, and the Blu-ray/DVD editions—bundled with a bonus short titled A Piece of Cake—were released in Japan this February. Meanwhile, the original manga—penned by Horikoshi—concluded in August 2024, ten years after its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The 42nd and final volume released on December 4, featuring 38 pages of new epilogue material. The series crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.