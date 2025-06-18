The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nagesh Kukunoor's next follows a high-stakes manhunt

Nagesh Kukunoor's next is a gripping new political thriller titled The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is set to premiere on Sony LIV on July 4. Based on the real-life investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the series is adapted from the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.

Nagesh Kukunoor's next follows the aftermath of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

Co-written by Nagesh Kukunoor, Rohit Banawalikar, and Sriram Rajan, the series offers a tense, behind-the-scenes depiction of the complex investigation into one of India's most consequential political murders.

Amit Sial plays D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, and others portraying key members of the investigative team. The cast also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, Shruthy Jayan, and B Sai Dinesh, who add depth and realism to the narrative.