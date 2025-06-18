The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Nagesh Kukunoor's next follows a high-stakes manhunt

Nagesh Kukunoor's next is a gripping new political thriller titled The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is set to premiere on Sony LIV on July 4. Based on the real-life investigation into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the series is adapted from the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra.
Co-written by Nagesh Kukunoor, Rohit Banawalikar, and Sriram Rajan, the series offers a tense, behind-the-scenes depiction of the complex investigation into one of India's most consequential political murders.
Amit Sial plays D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, and others portraying key members of the investigative team. The cast also features Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, Shruthy Jayan, and B Sai Dinesh, who add depth and realism to the narrative.
Amit Sial opened up about his upcoming series and said, "This isn’t just a crime procedural drama; it’s about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief, and justice. I’m honored to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience."
According to the makers, this series will explore espionage, intelligence breakdowns, and more. Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. He was killed by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan Tamil separatist group. The assassin, a woman named Dhanu, detonated explosives hidden under her clothes during an election rally, killing Gandhi and several others instantly.
In the aftermath, a massive nationwide manhunt was launched to identify and capture the conspirators. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by D.R. Kaarthikeyan. The operation became one of India's most extensive criminal investigations.