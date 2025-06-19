Jeff Ross to make his Broadway debut this summer in one-man show that’s far from a roast

Jeff Ross, a comedian known for hosting brutal roasts of celebrities, is coming to Broadway this summer with a one-man autobiographical show that will offer fans a softer, more intimate side.

“The hard part for me is letting go of a bit of my armor — of my roastmaster persona — and letting the audience get to me so that I can then get them,” he tells The Associated Press ahead of a formal announcement Wednesday. “I think it’s healthy to change it up and surprise people.”

“Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride” will play the Nederlander Theatre starting Aug. 5 for an eight-week engagement through Sept. 29.

The show will explore Ross’ close relatives, especially his grandfather on his mother’s side — Ross calls him “the hero of my childhood” — who stepped up after the comedian’s parents died when he was a teenager.

“It’s very autobiographical, but it’s also not really about just me. It’s about all of us. When I talk about my uncle or my mom, I want you to see your uncle and your mom in the stories. That’s really important to me,” Ross says.