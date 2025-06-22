India’s Got Latent quietly returns to YouTube; fans speculate over comeback

It’s been four months since comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent came under fire after guest Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, made controversial remarks about parental intimacy. The incident quickly escalated, sparking widespread backlash which also resulted in a national conversation around the boundaries of offensive humour.
The controversial remark led to legal repercussions, with multiple FIRs filed against Ranveer, Samay and Internet personalities Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. In response to the outrage, Samay Raina removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.
Now, the show has made an unexpected return in digital form. Fans, who had been waiting for updates, were recently surprised to find that clips from India’s Got Latent have started to quietly resurface on a new YouTube channel named India’s Got Latent Clips. The page has 522 videos and around 493K subscribers and many fans noted that the page was private till now and was recently made public.
At the time, Samay had posted on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that he never intended to offend anyone and that the backlash had become too overwhelming for him to manage.
“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time,” Samay wrote, adding that he was fully cooperating with legal authorities.
Following the removal, questions were raised about the revenue generated from the original videos. According to YouTube’s policies, the platform may withhold payments if creators violate community guidelines. However, this rule doesn’t apply in cases where creators choose to delete their own content. Fans
Samay Raina has continued to focus on his individual journey. He is currently on an international stand-up comedy tour that spans the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour kicked off on June 5 and is scheduled to wrap up in Sydney on July 20.
The show's fans are now speculating over the comeback of the comedy show on YouTube. "Please come back Samay Raina," a fan wrote on the newest video on the channel.
"Wasn't this page closed? Or is it just me who thought it was closed," remarked a fan. Another viewer wrote, "So these videos are enabled again now? Yay!"