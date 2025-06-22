India’s Got Latent quietly returns to YouTube; fans speculate over comeback

It’s been four months since comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent came under fire after guest Ranveer Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, made controversial remarks about parental intimacy. The incident quickly escalated, sparking widespread backlash which also resulted in a national conversation around the boundaries of offensive humour.

The controversial remark led to legal repercussions, with multiple FIRs filed against Ranveer, Samay and Internet personalities Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. In response to the outrage, Samay Raina removed all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Now, the show has made an unexpected return in digital form. Fans, who had been waiting for updates, were recently surprised to find that clips from India’s Got Latent have started to quietly resurface on a new YouTube channel named India’s Got Latent Clips. The page has 522 videos and around 493K subscribers and many fans noted that the page was private till now and was recently made public.

At the time, Samay had posted on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that he never intended to offend anyone and that the backlash had become too overwhelming for him to manage.