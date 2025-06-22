Kate Upton welcomes second child with MLB star husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, have welcomed their second child together.
The model gave birth to a baby boy named Bellamy Brooks Verlander on Thursday, June 19, as confirmed by her representative. Five years after having their first child, Upton opened up about the societal pressure to grow their family.
“It starts when you’re dating. ‘When’s the ring coming? When are you guys getting engaged?’,” she told People in July 2024. “And then you get engaged. ‘When’s the wedding? When’s the first child?’”
In November 2024, Upton raised concern after asking for legal advice regarding a “drunk and high” dad. The next month, she clarified on Instagram that the message was about her niece’s father, not Verlander. “Hi everyone, I posted a scary emergency situation on my Story and I know many of you have been concerned,” she explained in a December 2024 Instagram Story. “But a few people mistakenly thought the situation involved my husband.”
“To clarify: we do not have a 10-year-old. Our daughter is 6, and Justin would never put her in such a terrifying or life-threatening situation,” she added. “He is a wonderful father whose unwavering priority is ensuring our daughter is safe, loved and protected every single day.”
Kate Upton married Justin Verlander in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 4, 2017, just two days after Verlander's Houston Astros clinched the World Series.
The couple first met during a commercial shoot in 2012, began dating in early 2014, and got engaged in May 2016 at sunset on a boat in Turks and Caicos, with Verlander proposing using a custom-designed ring by Anita Ko.