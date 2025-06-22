Kate Upton welcomes second child with MLB star husband Justin Verlander

In November 2024, Upton raised concern after asking for legal advice regarding a “drunk and high” dad. The next month, she clarified on Instagram that the message was about her niece’s father, not Verlander. “Hi everyone, I posted a scary emergency situation on my Story and I know many of you have been concerned,” she explained in a December 2024 Instagram Story. “But a few people mistakenly thought the situation involved my husband.”

“To clarify: we do not have a 10-year-old. Our daughter is 6, and Justin would never put her in such a terrifying or life-threatening situation,” she added. “He is a wonderful father whose unwavering priority is ensuring our daughter is safe, loved and protected every single day.”

Kate Upton married Justin Verlander in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 4, 2017, just two days after Verlander's Houston Astros clinched the World Series.

The couple first met during a commercial shoot in 2012, began dating in early 2014, and got engaged in May 2016 at sunset on a boat in Turks and Caicos, with Verlander proposing using a custom-designed ring by Anita Ko.