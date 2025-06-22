Will Param Sundari delay its release to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic drama Param Sundari may no longer hit theatres on its originally planned release date of July 25, 2025. According to recent reports, the film’s producers are considering delaying its release to avoid a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, which is releasing on the same date.
A recent report cited that Dinesh Vijan didn’t want Param Sundari to be lost in a crowded release schedule next month. The producer reportedly feels that the romantic drama has commercial value and can make good money. Since there are already other rom-coms releasing in July, the visibility and reception of Sidharth-Janhvi’s film might have been affected. Sources suggest the producer may be exploring an August release for Param Sundari.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's other upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 12 this year.
The first look of Param Sundari, unveiled last month, offered a glimpse into the camaraderie between Sidharth and Janhvi. Directed by Dasvi director Tushar Jalota the film is a cross-cultural love story that explores the relationship between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, delving into what happens when their worlds collide.
Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to 2012 film Son of Sardaar and features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Recently, Ajay Devgn shared two brand-new posters from the film, which quickly went viral.