Will Param Sundari delay its release to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic drama Param Sundari may no longer hit theatres on its originally planned release date of July 25, 2025. According to recent reports, the film’s producers are considering delaying its release to avoid a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, which is releasing on the same date.

When is Param Sundari releasing?

A recent report cited that Dinesh Vijan didn’t want Param Sundari to be lost in a crowded release schedule next month. The producer reportedly feels that the romantic drama has commercial value and can make good money. Since there are already other rom-coms releasing in July, the visibility and reception of Sidharth-Janhvi’s film might have been affected. Sources suggest the producer may be exploring an August release for Param Sundari.