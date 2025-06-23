Kartik Aaryan completes Croatia shoot schedule for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan has wrapped shooting the Croatian schedule of his upcoming film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Also starring Ananya Panday, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Aaryan shared the news on his Instagram handle on Monday. The 34-year-old actor posted a picture of himself on the ship and noted the places of Croatia, across which the film was shot.