It's healthy competition: Sonakshi Sinha on BO clash between ‘Nikita Roy’ and Kajol’s ‘Maa’

“I've made it clear with the choices I've made for the last 8-9 years, that I want to portray strong female characters. It's something that gives me joy to be able to shoulder a film and play a title role, like 'Nikita Roy’, ‘Noor’, and ‘Akira’. It's very empowering. It’s a big thing to be able to do that. I want to be the hero of my films,” Sinha said.

In “Nikita Roy”, Sinha plays the role of an investigator who debunks supernatural claims and exposes frauds and dismantles deceptive beliefs. But when she encounters a case that defies all beliefs, her convictions begin to falter.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani of "Phobia" fame, “Nikita Roy” explores the fragile boundary between perception and reality, unravelling themes of paranoia, buried truths, and the human mind’s darker recesses.

It is helmed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh S Sinha, who is making his debut as a director.

"It's a story that's been with me for a long time. It came to me about ten years ago, and when Kush came to me in 2021-2022 with the story, I said this is a testament to the fact that if a role is written for you, it always comes to you,” the actor said.

With her brother Kussh at the helm, Sonakshi said it turned out to be a “smooth” collaborative process.

“I thought that as siblings, we would have our squabbles on set, but that was not the case. On set, I was the actor, he was the director. He's clear in his head in terms of what and how he wants to portray a scene,” she said.

Sonakshi said she is in a “great” space professionally as she gears up for a slew of exciting projects, including her Telugu film debut, “Jathadhara”, where she stars alongside Sudheer Babu and the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi”.

“It's not about the language, it’s about the story and role,” she said, adding, “the script of ‘Heeramandi’ is being written and she is waiting to see how the world unfolds".

When asked about not being part of the sequel to her 2012 film, “Son of Sardaar”, and why female actors are being replaced in franchise movies, Sinha said she isn’t “upset” about it and believes the makers have a reason to not cast her.

“I haven't had a conversation with anyone (makers of ‘Son of Sardaar’). But I'm sure they have a good reason (to not cast me), maybe the story or the character is not the same in the sequel. If they had replaced my character, then I would be worried. But I don't think that's the case. I'm not too upset about it. I wish them all the very best,” she said.

“Nikita Roy” also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani. Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi serve as co-producers.