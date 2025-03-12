Shreya Ghoshal turns 41: A closer look at her net worth and salary

It’s only March, but Shreya Ghoshal has already sung in some of the year's most successful films, including Baby John and Game Changer. Shreya Ghoshal, who turns 41 today, is one of the richest and most accomplished singers in the industry who has sung in almost every language. It’s no secret that Shreya Ghoshal charges a fee of Rs 25 lakh for each song, making her one of the highest-paid musicians in India. Ghoshal has received five National Film Awards, including the Best Female Playback Singer award for her work in Mayava Chayava (Telugu and Tamil) from the film Iravin Nizhal. But what is Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth and annual income? Let’s explore.

What is Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth?

According to reports, Shreya Ghoshal has an estimated net worth of around ₹240 crores. This makes her one of the wealthiest singers in the industry. Her annual income reportedly amount to INR 3.7 crore. A significant portion of her wealth comes from her successful career as a leading playback singer. Additionally, she undertakes promotional tours and concerts.

Besides her singing career, Shreya Ghoshal has served as a judge on several reality shows such as Star Voice of India, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, X Factor India, and Indian Idol Junior.