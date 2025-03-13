Aamir Khan introduces girlfriend Gauri at birthday press meet; find more details

Aamir Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Friday, March 14. To mark the occasion, he organized a meet and greet session with the media and dropped a bombshell on the press when he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, whom he originally met 25 years ago. After engaging in conversation about his life and career, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri as his "partner."
The couple sat side by side and recalled their journey together. As it turns out, although Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt lost contact over the years after their first meeting, Aamir mentioned that they reconnected a couple of years ago and have been together for 18 months now. “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya na maine,” joked Aamir Khan.
Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner on his birthday. Gauri is from Bengaluru and has experience in entrepreneurship. She has been previously married and has a six-year-old son. Aamir mentioned that his family and children have met Gauri and are very pleased about it. Aamir Khan also referenced his 2001 Osccar-nominated film Lagaan, saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”
During the press meet, Aamir Khan said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."
He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home yesterday. Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."
Aamir also sang a few lines from the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein for his Gauri at the interaction. Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."
Speculation about Aamir dating a woman named Gauri has been circulating on social media and Reddit for the past month. Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. He later married Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son, Azaad. Although they separated a couple of years ago, they remain good friends, and Aamir produced her film Laapataa Ladies last year.