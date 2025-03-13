Aamir Khan introduces girlfriend Gauri at birthday press meet; find more details

Aamir Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Friday, March 14. To mark the occasion, he organized a meet and greet session with the media and dropped a bombshell on the press when he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, whom he originally met 25 years ago. After engaging in conversation about his life and career, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri as his "partner."

The couple sat side by side and recalled their journey together. As it turns out, although Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt lost contact over the years after their first meeting, Aamir mentioned that they reconnected a couple of years ago and have been together for 18 months now. “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya na maine,” joked Aamir Khan.

Who’s Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt? How long have they been together?

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner on his birthday. Gauri is from Bengaluru and has experience in entrepreneurship. She has been previously married and has a six-year-old son. Aamir mentioned that his family and children have met Gauri and are very pleased about it. Aamir Khan also referenced his 2001 Osccar-nominated film Lagaan, saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”