Shin-chan makes his first appearance in India with new movie; find more details

The beloved cartoon character Shin-Chan is set to make his debut in India with the upcoming film "Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Cho Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers" ("Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers").

The newly released trailer showcases Shin-Chan and his friends as they arrive in India, filled with excitement and wonder. The film promises to feature iconic landmarks from notable cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

When is the Crayon Shin-chan the Movie releasing in India?

The 33rd film in the series, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, is set to release in Japan on August 8, 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating the movie's release to see their favorite characters exploring these famous locations. In the trailer, there are glimpses of the gang joyfully dancing and fully immersed in the country's vibrant atmosphere. This latest installment, notable for being the first in the franchise set in India, sees the return of screenwriter Kimiko Ueno and director Masakazu Hashimoto.