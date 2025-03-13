Shin-chan makes his first appearance in India with new movie; find more details

The beloved cartoon character Shin-Chan is set to make his debut in India with the upcoming film "Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Cho Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers" ("Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers").
The newly released trailer showcases Shin-Chan and his friends as they arrive in India, filled with excitement and wonder. The film promises to feature iconic landmarks from notable cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur.
The 33rd film in the series, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, is set to release in Japan on August 8, 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating the movie's release to see their favorite characters exploring these famous locations. In the trailer, there are glimpses of the gang joyfully dancing and fully immersed in the country's vibrant atmosphere. This latest installment, notable for being the first in the franchise set in India, sees the return of screenwriter Kimiko Ueno and director Masakazu Hashimoto.
In the Crayon Shin-chan movie, Shin-chan even says “namaste” and mimics an elephant by putting his arm under his butt, and mispronounces “kabaddi-kabaddi” as “chapati-chapati.” The trailer also teases some pop culture references including Bollywood-style dance sequences and even an RRR reference.
The Crayon Shin-chan series, originally created by Yoshito Usui, first appeared as a comic in 1990 and quickly gained popularity due to its witty humor and relatable characters. After Yoshito Usui's passing in 2009, his team continued the series under the banner Yoshito Usui & UY Studio, ensuring that Shin-chan's legacy endures.
The anime adaptation has been captivating audiences for an impressive 32 years and remains a beloved series worldwide. Over the years, Shin-chan has transitioned beyond television, inspiring a variety of movies, TV specials, and even video games.