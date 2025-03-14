Dhanashree Verma celebrates Holi and Women’s Day With Neha Kakkar; shares pics

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who’s also the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, celebrated Women's Day with a few close friends. The choreographer posted a collection of candid photos on her Instagram. On Thursday, she shared images of herself having a great time with singers Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, among others. The group was seen cutting a cake and dancing together.
Sharing the pictures, Dhanashree Verma wrote in the caption, "Only love, kindness and respect. always. Gratitude." More recently, Dhanashree also shared pictures from a Holi celebration with her friends and family members. Neha Kakker was a part of the festivities as well. “Happy Holi.. Keertan & phoolon ki holi with my best people. Celebration of the divine within,” Dhanashree wrote alongside the album.
On Wednesday, Dhanashree was present at the screening of Abhishek Bachchan's "Be Happy" in Mumbai. In a video posted on Instagram, the choreographer is shown exiting the theater, where she expressed to the paparazzi that the film moved her to tears.
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra finalised their divorce a few weeks ago. Since then, Dhanashree has been posting updates about her work life. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in public for the first time during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai and was sitting beside RJ Mahvash.
Earlier, RJ Mahvash dismissed dating speculations after a picture of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration went viral on social media.
She also posted a story on Instagram that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"