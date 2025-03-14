Dhanashree Verma celebrates Holi and Women’s Day With Neha Kakkar; shares pics

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who’s also the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, celebrated Women's Day with a few close friends. The choreographer posted a collection of candid photos on her Instagram. On Thursday, she shared images of herself having a great time with singers Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, among others. The group was seen cutting a cake and dancing together.

Sharing the pictures, Dhanashree Verma wrote in the caption, "Only love, kindness and respect. always. Gratitude." More recently, Dhanashree also shared pictures from a Holi celebration with her friends and family members. Neha Kakker was a part of the festivities as well. “Happy Holi.. Keertan & phoolon ki holi with my best people. Celebration of the divine within,” Dhanashree wrote alongside the album.