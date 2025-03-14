'The Kardashians' teaser shows Nita Ambani dropping emerald nose ring, Kim Kardashian panicking over lost diamond

The trailer for the newest season of The Kardashians impressed the show’s desi fans as it gave them a peek at Khloe and Kim Kardashians’ Indian adventure. The show’s sixth season will show Kim and Khloe’s experience while attending the Ambani wedding. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the wedding was attended by some of the most famous people in the world, including John Cena, Mark Zuckerberg and Tony Blair.

Did Kim Kardashian lose diamonds at the Ambani wedding?

In a recent episode of their show, The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe reflected on their visit to India. During a segment showcasing the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, the camera captured a moment when Nita Ambani's emerald nose ring fell off. As Nita greeted Kim and Khloe at the venue, she quickly noticed the falling ring and caught it with her hands, smiling at the mishap. A fan page shared the moment on Instagram, captioned, “Only billionaires dropping diamonds.”