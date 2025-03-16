4 reasons why Dune: Part Two's re-release is struggling in India

It’s no secret that Dune: Part Two did not have an outstanding run when it was initially released in India in March last year. The sci-fi movie starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Javier Bardem only collected Rs 31 crores net at the Indian box office. However, the film did extremely well at the box office in North America and other parts of the world.

Did Dune: Part Two’s rerelease fail to attract Indian audiences?

Dune: Part Two opened to $82.50 million at the US box office and collected $282.14 million in its entire run. Dune 2 was re-released in India on March 14 in the IMAX theaters for a week, but this time around, things look even bleaker for the Denis Villeneuve film based on the series by Frank Herbert. Dune: Part Two is still facing challenges in India, with its re-release on the second day only managing to earn Rs 50 lakh, similar to its opening day figures. There could be a few reasons this worldwide blockbuster is struggling to rake in crores in the Indian market.