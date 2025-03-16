Did 'Wednesday' season 3 start filming even before it got okayed at Netflix?

Past codenames for Wednesday include Willowhill and Nero. Other Netflix productions have followed a similar practice; for instance, 3-Body Problem was dubbed Straight Shooter during its production, Stranger Things season 5 went by Jericho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 is currently known as Diner Bear. For Wednesday season 3, the working title appears to be NIGHTSHADE & RAVEN, which ties back to elements from the show such as the Nightshade Society, a covert group at Nevermore Academy, as well as the Rave’N Dance event.

Did Wednesday season 3 start production even without an official nod?

Jenna Ortega who plays Wednesday Addams revealed that they were deep in post-production having just completed ADR recordings. “We haven’t gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they’re kind of messing around and throwing out ideas,” Ortega revealed.’

Given the first season’s success, a third season of the show will most likely be greenlit. In 2022, the year it released, Wednesday became Netflix’s third most-watched English-language series ever, with a total of more than 752 million hours viewed.

While some TV shows can release new seasons every year, Wednesday Season 2 faced significant production delays, resulting in a longer wait for new episodes.

The most notable setback was the 2023 Writers Guild strike in Hollywood, which halted development on numerous major television series. This strike lasted from May to September 2023, causing a minimum four-month delay in the writing for Wednesday. Although Netflix regarded the series as a priority—similar to the long-awaited Stranger Things 5—filming didn't commence for Wednesday until May 2024. Additionally, the location for shooting changed from Romania to Ireland for this season.

During production, Netflix began promoting Wednesday Season 2 by sharing clips of the cast having fun on set, which helped reassure fans that progress was being made on the series.

Netflix announced that filming concluded in December 2024, meaning the season was in production for approximately eight months and was finally ready to enter the post-production stage.