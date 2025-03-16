'Ted Lasso' returning for Season 4; Jason Sudeikis shares new storyline

Swift plays Leslie Higgins, the Director of Football Operations and a member of the Diamond Dogs. Sudeikis, who co-created the show with Bill Lawrence, originally brought Coach Ted Lasso to life through an NBC skit for a 2013 ad campaign, following his more abrasive portrayal of the character on Saturday Night Live. He confirmed his return for Season 4 on the Kelce brothers' podcast.

“We’re writing Season 4 now. That’s the official word,” Sudeikis, who also serves as an executive producer, told the Kelce brothers on Friday. On social media, AppleTV+ teased the upcoming season with a mysterious post featuring a photo of a stadium seat labeled "4" and the words "Ted Lasso." The official Ted Lasso account on Twitter made its first appearance since October 2023, posting a tweet in Ted’s signature style: “Finally found the dang password to this thing. Sorry y’all. What’d I miss?”

Season 4 will begin right where Season 3 concluded, but it will shift its focus to Kansas, where Sudeikis' Lasso made his return at the end of the previous season. The main character will subsequently make his way back to the UK.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he said.

The third season of Ted Lasso wrapped up with Ted returning to the U.S. to be with his son, Henry, leading to emotional farewells between him and the team. With Ted's departure, the responsibility of AFC Richmond now falls to Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), who has transformed from a player into a coach.

The finale also features Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) contemplating the sale of the football club but ultimately choosing to keep it when she realizes its significance to both her and the community. Meanwhile, Keeley (Juno Temple) pursues her ambition in public relations by establishing her own firm.

Although the series concluded many character storylines, it maintained a sense of openness, particularly with Keeley's aspirations for a women's team and unresolved dynamics in her love triangle with Roy and Jamie (Phil Dunster), as well as Rebecca’s ongoing relationship with AFC Richmond.