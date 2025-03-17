Orry and 7 others reportedly booked for drinking at Vaishno Devi base camp

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police registered a case against Bollywood influencer Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, along with seven others for reportedly drinking alcohol at the Vaishno Devi shrine base camp in Katra. According to sources from India Today, an FIR was filed at the Katra Police Station due to violations of the District Magistrate's orders and for allegedly offending religious sentiments.
The FIR names Orry and his associates: Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, Rashi Dutta, and a Russian national, Anastasila Arzamaskina. They are accused of breaching Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyosa Sanhita by consuming alcohol within the premises of their hotel in Katra's Cottage Suite area, in spite of strict bans on alcohol and non-vegetarian meals.
The Cottage Suite area, where the group allegedly drank, is under stringent regulations against alcohol and non-vegetarian food due to its closeness to the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine, a significant Hindu pilgrimage destination.
The arrest came after Orry documented his recent visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine with his friends. The video instantly went viral on social media in which Orry can be seen flaunting his phone cover and enjoying himself with his friends. However, the alcohol bottles are visible on the table, which received huge backlash on social media.
"Bollywood socialite Orry booked by Katra police for consuming liquor in the holy town. Sale, possession and consumption of liquor in the holy town of Katra is prohibited as per law (sic)," the source said.
"Sensing the gravity of the matter, instructions were issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh to nab the miscreants and set an example of zero tolerance of any such act at a religious place which can hurt the sentiments of people (sic)," a police officer said.