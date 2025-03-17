Orry and 7 others reportedly booked for drinking at Vaishno Devi base camp

The Cottage Suite area, where the group allegedly drank, is under stringent regulations against alcohol and non-vegetarian food due to its closeness to the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine, a significant Hindu pilgrimage destination.

The arrest came after Orry documented his recent visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine with his friends. The video instantly went viral on social media in which Orry can be seen flaunting his phone cover and enjoying himself with his friends. However, the alcohol bottles are visible on the table, which received huge backlash on social media.

"Bollywood socialite Orry booked by Katra police for consuming liquor in the holy town. Sale, possession and consumption of liquor in the holy town of Katra is prohibited as per law (sic)," the source said.

"Sensing the gravity of the matter, instructions were issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh to nab the miscreants and set an example of zero tolerance of any such act at a religious place which can hurt the sentiments of people (sic)," a police officer said.