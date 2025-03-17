Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal shares look test pics for Sambhaji Maharaj role as Chhaava crosses 30-day mark

As per the latest update, Chhaava has collected Rs 5.8 crore on Day 30 and is still going strong
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava just completed 30 days in the BOInstagram
Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his latest film, Chhaava, which has received an incredible response from audiences. His portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has generated excitement, especially after he shared images from his look test on social media. Remarkably, on its 30th day, the film experienced a significant 60% increase in box office collections.

How much did Chhaava make in 30 days? Did it cross the Rs 500 crore mark?

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Chhaava earned Rs 5.8 crore at the box office on Day 30 (Saturday), bringing its total India net collection to Rs 552.55 crore. As it marks its one-month anniversary, the film is steadily approaching the Rs 555 crore milestone.

“Some stills from the look tests of #Chhaava! These look tests were the first step in bringing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life. Every scar, every detail —crafted with deep respect for his legacy. Honored to walk this path. Har Har Mahadev!” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Previously, the record for the highest 30th-day box office collection in Bollywood was held by URI: The Surgical Strike, which made Rs 4.7 crore on Day 30, followed by Stree with Rs 3.35 crore and Pushpa 2 with Rs 2.9 crore. However, Chhaava has set a new benchmark by becoming the highest Day 30 grosser in Bollywood history with Rs 5.8 crore.

Chhaava is a historical action film inspired by the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Empire's second ruler, portrayed by Kaushal. It is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, and is directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The cast also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, with the film's score and soundtrack composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

