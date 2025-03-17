Vicky Kaushal shares look test pics for Sambhaji Maharaj role as Chhaava crosses 30-day mark

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the success of his latest film, Chhaava, which has received an incredible response from audiences. His portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has generated excitement, especially after he shared images from his look test on social media. Remarkably, on its 30th day, the film experienced a significant 60% increase in box office collections.

How much did Chhaava make in 30 days? Did it cross the Rs 500 crore mark?

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Chhaava earned Rs 5.8 crore at the box office on Day 30 (Saturday), bringing its total India net collection to Rs 552.55 crore. As it marks its one-month anniversary, the film is steadily approaching the Rs 555 crore milestone.

“Some stills from the look tests of #Chhaava! These look tests were the first step in bringing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life. Every scar, every detail —crafted with deep respect for his legacy. Honored to walk this path. Har Har Mahadev!” Vicky wrote on Instagram.