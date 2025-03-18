Donna Kelce proves she's a Taylor Swift fangirl with rare shout-out

Donna Kelce is a certified Swiftie! After Taylor Swift secured seven wins—including Best Lyrics and Best Music Video—at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, gave her a heartfelt shout-out.

Donna Kelce showers praises on son Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift

In her Instagram post on March 18, Donna highlighted the “Karma” singer’s nominations and included emoji hearts corresponding to all ten of her unique eras, expressing her excitement: “Taylor took home six of these fan-voted awards tonight!”

In addition to highlighting Taylor's awards, the mother of two—which includes her son Jason Kelce—added, “She also took home tour of the century for her Eras Tour.”