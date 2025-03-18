Donna Kelce proves she's a Taylor Swift fangirl with rare shout-out

Donna Kelce is a certified Swiftie! After Taylor Swift secured seven wins—including Best Lyrics and Best Music Video—at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, gave her a heartfelt shout-out.
In her Instagram post on March 18, Donna highlighted the “Karma” singer’s nominations and included emoji hearts corresponding to all ten of her unique eras, expressing her excitement: “Taylor took home six of these fan-voted awards tonight!”
In addition to highlighting Taylor's awards, the mother of two—which includes her son Jason Kelce—added, “She also took home tour of the century for her Eras Tour.”
Although Taylor wasn’t present to accept that award in person, she recorded a touching video message to express her gratitude to her fans.
"I really can't tell you how much this means to me," Taylor said, "because I accept this on behalf of all my 12 mates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us."
Taylor Swift won the award for Favorite Surprise Guest at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, thanks to Travis Kelce's unexpected appearance with her on stage during an “Eras Tour” concert at Wembley Stadium in London last year.
Swift also dominated the other categories in which she was nominated, taking home awards for Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year for “The Tortured Poets Department,” Best Music Video for “Fortnight,” and Best Lyrics for “Fortnight.” Additionally, her “Eras Tour” received several accolades, including Favorite Tour Tradition for the surprise songs, Favorite Tour Style, and Favorite On Screen. It was also recognized as the Tour of the Century after breaking records with a staggering $2.2 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour ever.
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are often spotted hanging out together at Travis Kelce’s NFL games. A few weeks ago, Taylor was seen with her own mum Andrea Swift and Donna in the VIP box of Arrowhead Stadium where Travis’s team Kansas City Chief won against Houston Texans.
In the weeks following the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, Kelce and Swift have maintained a low profile. The couple was recently seen enjoying a casual date night in New York City, and they have been intentionally avoiding the spotlight, especially since Swift faced backlash after being booed at the Super Bowl