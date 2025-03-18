Production company behind ‘Joker,’ 'Matrix’ files for bankruptcy

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the film production company known for franchises like The Matrix, Ocean's, and Joker, has reportedly sought bankruptcy protection in the U.S., as detailed in a filing with a Delaware court. The company attributes its financial difficulties to an ongoing legal dispute with its former partner Warner Bros (WB) and a "failed and costly endeavour" in the production of independent films and TV series.

Why did Village Roadshow go bankrupt?

To alleviate some of its financial strain, Village Roadshow is looking to sell its extensive film library for $365 million (£281 million).

Court documents indicate that the company's debts range from $500 million to $1 billion. Village Roadshow and WB collaborated on numerous films over the years, but their relationship deteriorated in early 2022 following the release of The Matrix Resurrections on the HBO Max streaming platform. Village Roadshow claims that WB excluded it from rights pertaining to any sequels and prequels of their previously co-produced films.