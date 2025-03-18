'Solo Leveling' becomes the highest-rated anime, surpassing 'One Piece' and 'Demon Slayer'

When Solo Leveling premiered globally in 2024, it quickly became one of the year's most significant anime releases and garnered predominantly positive responses thanks to its. Set in a world where humans must defend themselves against monsters, the series distinguishes itself by categorizing hunters based on strength and skill levels. With the launch of its second season, the anime has shattered records once more, surpassing major titles like One Piece and Demon Slayer to become the most-rated anime series on the Crunchyroll platform which is dedicated to anime.

Why is Solo Leveling famous? Where can it be streamed?

As of now, Solo Leveling has achieved an impressive 4.9 rating based on over 614,000 user reviews, with 97% of users awarding it five stars, 3% giving it a three-star rating, and a mere 1% expressing dissatisfaction with a one-star rating. This remarkable accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given the long-standing popularity of One Piece and the extensive fanbase of Demon Slayer. According to CBR, this latest milestone follows the release of the eleventh episode of Season 2, titled "It’s Going to Get Even More Intense," which premiered this month.