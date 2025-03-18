'Solo Leveling' becomes the highest-rated anime, surpassing 'One Piece' and 'Demon Slayer'

When Solo Leveling premiered globally in 2024, it quickly became one of the year's most significant anime releases and garnered predominantly positive responses thanks to its. Set in a world where humans must defend themselves against monsters, the series distinguishes itself by categorizing hunters based on strength and skill levels. With the launch of its second season, the anime has shattered records once more, surpassing major titles like One Piece and Demon Slayer to become the most-rated anime series on the Crunchyroll platform which is dedicated to anime.
As of now, Solo Leveling has achieved an impressive 4.9 rating based on over 614,000 user reviews, with 97% of users awarding it five stars, 3% giving it a three-star rating, and a mere 1% expressing dissatisfaction with a one-star rating. This remarkable accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given the long-standing popularity of One Piece and the extensive fanbase of Demon Slayer. According to CBR, this latest milestone follows the release of the eleventh episode of Season 2, titled "It’s Going to Get Even More Intense," which premiered this month.
The year 2024 has brought anime lovers a number of must-watch titles, including Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season, Orb: On the Movements of the Earth, Dandadan, Negative Positive Angler, A Sign of Affection, The Elusive Samurai, and Delicious in Dungeon. Among these, Solo Leveling stands out as one of the premier anime series of 2024.
Besides, being the most-rated title on Crunchyroll, it has also achieved remarkable success on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, boasting an exceptional 100% critic score and a 94% audience score. With this latest significant achievement, it will be thrilling to see how Solo Leveling continues to evolve and perform in the future.
This fantasy anime, adapted from the popular South Korean web novel of the same name, takes place in a contemporary world where individuals wield supernatural abilities. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, a formerly low-ranked hunter, who, after a sudden level-up, rises to become one of the most formidable hunters. The second season resumes immediately after Season 1's conclusion, delving into Jinwoo's new-found strength and abilities.