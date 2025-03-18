Tracy Morgan vomits courtside during Knicks game; escorted out in a wheelchair

Comedian Tracy Morgan experienced a health scare while attending a New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. He was seen vomiting on the court; attendees captured videos and photos showing Morgan becoming visibly ill in his courtside seat. Emergency personnel wheeled him out of the arena in a wheelchair, holding a blood-stained towel to his face, which was being used to stop a nosebleed.

Tracy Morgan vomits on the court during Knicks game in NYC

During the third quarter, there was a 10-minute delay to clean the area, attributed to Morgan's incident. A fan recorded video footage of him being taken away while trying to manage the bleeding. The reason for his sudden illness is currently unclear, but this isn’t the first time Morgan has faced serious health issues. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2010 and survived a severe car accident in 2014 when a tractor-trailer collided with his limousine. The actor broke his leg and was in a coma for two weeks, and he had to relearn how to walk and talk.