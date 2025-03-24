Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out; Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair

The teaser for the much-awaited Kesari: Chapter 2 featuring Akshay Kumar, was released on Monday by Dharma Productions on their YouTube channel. The over one-and-a-half-minute clip opens with the sounds of men and women screaming as they desperately flee during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. It then transitions to a scene of the Golden Temple set in 1919. The segment also features a monologue: “That was just 30 seconds of gunfire. British troops fired non-stop for 10 minutes in Jallianwala Bagh and left the victims locked inside for 12 hours, so vultures could feast on.”

When is Kesari 2 releasing? What does Akshay Kumar play in the film?

Kesari: Chapter 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18. In Kesari: Chapter 2 Akshay Kumar plays barrister and statesman C. Sankaran Nair who fought a defamation case against the then Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab, Sir Michael O’Dwyer. Besides Akshay, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also star in the historical drama film.

The teaser shows a courtroom sequence where an English judge can be seen addressing Akshay’s character, saying, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Akshay's character retorts with an expletive.