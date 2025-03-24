Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser out; Akshay Kumar plays C. Sankaran Nair

The teaser for the much-awaited Kesari: Chapter 2 featuring Akshay Kumar, was released on Monday by Dharma Productions on their YouTube channel. The over one-and-a-half-minute clip opens with the sounds of men and women screaming as they desperately flee during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. It then transitions to a scene of the Golden Temple set in 1919. The segment also features a monologue: “That was just 30 seconds of gunfire. British troops fired non-stop for 10 minutes in Jallianwala Bagh and left the victims locked inside for 12 hours, so vultures could feast on.”
Kesari: Chapter 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18. In Kesari: Chapter 2 Akshay Kumar plays barrister and statesman C. Sankaran Nair who fought a defamation case against the then Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab, Sir Michael O’Dwyer. Besides Akshay, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also star in the historical drama film.
The teaser shows a courtroom sequence where an English judge can be seen addressing Akshay’s character, saying, "Don't forget you're still a slave of the British Empire." Akshay's character retorts with an expletive.
C Sankaran Nair played an active part in the Indian National movement which was gathering force in those days. In 1897, when the First Provincial Conference met in Madras, he was invited to preside over it. The same year, he was chosen to be the President of the Indian National Congress.
One of Nair’s notable achievements was his testimony regarding the Jallianwala Bagh incident, where British troops fired on a large crowd of Indians, leading to numerous casualties. His accounts provided important insights into the brutality of British rule in India and contributed to raising awareness about colonial atrocities.
The film "Kesari," released in 2019, marked its sixth anniversary on March 21. It recounts the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, during which a group of 21 Sikh soldiers faced off against 10,000 Afghan fighters in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also featured Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vikram Kochhar, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj, and Tooranj Keyvon in significant roles.