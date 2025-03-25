Chiyaan Vikram weighs in on Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan’s box office clash

Actor Vikram's forthcoming Tamil film, Veera Dheera Sooran, is set to release on March 27, coinciding with the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal. When speaking to the press, Vikram expressed that he is not concerned about the competition with the Malayalam film and even hopes it achieves record-breaking success. He addressed the clash between Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan while promoting his own movie.

When are 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Veera Dheera Sooran' releasing?

'L2: Empuraan' and 'Veera Dheera Sooran', are releasing on March 27. However, Vikram does not mind the clash. “Malayalam cinema is known for making good content-based films. Now, I’m sure Empuraan will be big pan-India. I want it to be a big film, every Malayali too wants it to be a huge film. I am a big fan of Mohanlal, Prithvi is also a very good friend,” he said.