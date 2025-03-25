Chiyaan Vikram weighs in on Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan’s box office clash

Actor Vikram's forthcoming Tamil film, Veera Dheera Sooran, is set to release on March 27, coinciding with the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal. When speaking to the press, Vikram expressed that he is not concerned about the competition with the Malayalam film and even hopes it achieves record-breaking success. He addressed the clash between Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan while promoting his own movie.
'L2: Empuraan' and 'Veera Dheera Sooran', are releasing on March 27. However, Vikram does not mind the clash. “Malayalam cinema is known for making good content-based films. Now, I’m sure Empuraan will be big pan-India. I want it to be a big film, every Malayali too wants it to be a huge film. I am a big fan of Mohanlal, Prithvi is also a very good friend,” he said.
Vikram also stated that he was surprised to see how good a director Prithviraj is despite being an actor. “I hope it’s the first pan-Indian film that creates records for Malayalam cinema,” he added. Vikram also shared that he hopes that the audience will accept both films. “Ours is a good film too, with both films coming on the same day, I’m just hoping that Malayalis who have always liked content-based films will receive it well.”
Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar, features Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (making his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique. A prequel for this film is also in the works but has not started production yet.
L2 Empuraan serves as the sequel to Prithviraj's successful 2019 film, Lucifer. The screenplay is also penned by Murali Gopy, and the film reprises characters portrayed by Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, with additional cast members including Jerome Flynn, Abhimanyu Singh, Nikhat Khan Hegde, among others.