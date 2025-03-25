Stones, bottles thrown at Sonu Nigam during show; singer requests crowd to behave

Sonu Nigam performed at the Engifest 2025 held at Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Sunday. However, the concert took a troubling turn when a handful of members of the audience began throwing stones and bottles at the stage. This led Sonu Nigam to stop his performance and appeal to the students to behave.

Sonu Nigam pauses show as stones, bottles thrown at stage

Addressing the unruly crowd at the Rohini campus, Sonu said, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye.” He emphasized that his team members were getting hurt amidst the chaos. His appeal was meant to restore order while ensuring safety for those on stage.