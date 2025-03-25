Stones, bottles thrown at Sonu Nigam during show; singer requests crowd to behave

Sonu Nigam performed at the Engifest 2025 held at Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Sunday. However, the concert took a troubling turn when a handful of members of the audience began throwing stones and bottles at the stage. This led Sonu Nigam to stop his performance and appeal to the students to behave.
Addressing the unruly crowd at the Rohini campus, Sonu said, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye.” He emphasized that his team members were getting hurt amidst the chaos. His appeal was meant to restore order while ensuring safety for those on stage.
The situation worsened as reports indicated that members of Nigam's team were injured due to the disturbance. However Sonu Nigam continued the show as things calmed down. Videos of the show went viral on X and one video showed a pink bunny band was tossed at him and he wore it during his performance.
In February, Sonu Nigam's Kolkata concert made news as he got frustrated with an unruly audience. A video from the venue went viral in which Sonu Nigam was seen shouting at the crowd. He can be heard making repeated requests to the crowd. At one point, Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "Agar aapko khade hona hai toh election mein khade ho jaao yaar (If you want to stand, stand in election)."