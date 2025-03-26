Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vehicle hit by bus; actor reportedly unhurt

Multiple reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai's vehicle was involved in an incident with a local bus in Mumbai. According to the latest update from a paparazzi page Aishwarya’s car was struck by the bus, which resulted in significant disruption on the road. However, it’s not clear whether Aishwarya was in the vehicle at that time.

Did a bus hit Aishwarya's car in Mumbai?

Reports indicated that her bodyguards were out of the car at the time. However, there is no official confirmation that Aishwarya was in the vehicle during the accident on Wednesday. The paparazzi page noted that the bus collided with the car from behind, leading to a “lot of chaos” on the scene. Fortunately, the car reportedly did not suffer any “serious damage.” After the bodyguards discussed the matter, the car drove away from the location.

It remains uncertain from the video whether Aishwarya was inside the car when the incident occurred. Nonetheless, sources close to the actress have informed Aaj Tak that she is completely safe and has not sustained any injuries. These sources have refuted claims that Aishwarya was involved in an accident.