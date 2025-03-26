The Harry Potter TV series has reportedly found its Hagrid and it’s a beloved English actor
Fans are curious to learn more about the casting in the Harry Potter TV series. And a new report suggests that Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost is in talks to play the role of the widely loved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter series. This television adaptation, based on JK Rowling’s novels, is set to begin filming this year. John Lithgow has confirmed his participation as Professor Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are also rumoured to take on the roles of Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.
Who’s playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV series?
Nick Frost who is recognized for his collaborations with Simon Pegg in The Cornetto Trilogy, is said to be “nearing a deal” to play Rubeus Hagrid, a half-giant who serves as the gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the film adaptations, the character was portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane.
HBO, the production company behind the series, did not confirm the reports. “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” they said. Speculation about the casting emerged after fans noticed a cryptic Instagram post from Frost, in which he wrote: “What a bloody lovely day! It’s happening, it’s actually happening. Stay cool.” Observers pointed out that his account had recently followed potential co-stars Lithgow and Essiedu.
Frost recently lent his voice to the droid SM-33 in the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew and is set to appear this summer in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon, where he plays Gobber the Belch alongside co-star Gerard Butler. Hagrid, described as Hogwarts’ kind and friendly gamekeeper, eventually becomes the Care of Magical Creatures professor. The character was depicted by Robbie Coltrane in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise.
The Harry Potter series, envisioned to span over a decade, is being developed by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. During the initial announcement, Casey Bloys, HBO and Max Content's chairman and CEO, referred to the show as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s novels that aims to “dive deep into each of the iconic books.”
In addition to his frequent collaborations with Simon Pegg, including films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Paul, and The World’s End, Frost was also part of the main cast in AMC's action drama series Into the Badlands. His next appearance will be in the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake set for release in June.