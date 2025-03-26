The Harry Potter TV series has reportedly found its Hagrid and it’s a beloved English actor

Frost recently lent his voice to the droid SM-33 in the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew and is set to appear this summer in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon, where he plays Gobber the Belch alongside co-star Gerard Butler. Hagrid, described as Hogwarts’ kind and friendly gamekeeper, eventually becomes the Care of Magical Creatures professor. The character was depicted by Robbie Coltrane in all eight films of the Harry Potter franchise.

The Harry Potter series, envisioned to span over a decade, is being developed by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. During the initial announcement, Casey Bloys, HBO and Max Content's chairman and CEO, referred to the show as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s novels that aims to “dive deep into each of the iconic books.”

In addition to his frequent collaborations with Simon Pegg, including films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Paul, and The World’s End, Frost was also part of the main cast in AMC's action drama series Into the Badlands. His next appearance will be in the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake set for release in June.