Did Yami Gautam's Dhoom Dhaam initially star Katrina Kaif & Fawad Khan? Here's what you don't know

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's recently released film, Dhoom Dhaam, has received a mix of reactions from both audiences and critics. Interestingly, it was originally intended to feature Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan. In a recent interview Aditya Dhar revealed that he had initially planned to make his Bollywood debut with a film called Raat Baaki, starring Katrina and Fawad and produced by Karan Johar.

Sources from the industry noted a striking similarity between Raat Baaki and Dhoom Dhaam. When asked if the two films shared the same storyline, Aditya confirmed, “That’s true. It’s the same story. But we tweaked it a little bit. We made it contemporary and a story of today’s times.”

Were Katrina Kaif And Fawad Khan Were The First Choice For Dhoom Dhaam?

Raat Baaki was set to begin production in 2016, but plans changed after the Pulwama attack, which led to a ban on casting actors from across the border in Bollywood projects. There were reports about replacing Fawad, but ultimately, the film was put on hold. Aditya later made his directorial debut with the hit film Uri – The Surgical Strike (2019), which became a sleeper success.