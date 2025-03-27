Did Yami Gautam's Dhoom Dhaam initially star Katrina Kaif & Fawad Khan? Here's what you don't know

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's recently released film, Dhoom Dhaam, has received a mix of reactions from both audiences and critics. Interestingly, it was originally intended to feature Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan. In a recent interview Aditya Dhar revealed that he had initially planned to make his Bollywood debut with a film called Raat Baaki, starring Katrina and Fawad and produced by Karan Johar.
Sources from the industry noted a striking similarity between Raat Baaki and Dhoom Dhaam. When asked if the two films shared the same storyline, Aditya confirmed, “That’s true. It’s the same story. But we tweaked it a little bit. We made it contemporary and a story of today’s times.”
Raat Baaki was set to begin production in 2016, but plans changed after the Pulwama attack, which led to a ban on casting actors from across the border in Bollywood projects. There were reports about replacing Fawad, but ultimately, the film was put on hold. Aditya later made his directorial debut with the hit film Uri – The Surgical Strike (2019), which became a sleeper success.
Dhoom Dhaam, a romantic comedy featuring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles, is directed by Rishabh Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios Productions. The film follows a newly married couple who find themselves on the run on their wedding night and was released on Netflix, garnering positive audience feedback.
Currently, Aditya is working on his next film, Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles. Ranveer announced Dhurandhar in 2024 with a heartfelt message: “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and clamouring for a turn like this… I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”