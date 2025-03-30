Amazon reportedly ‘not happy’ with Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2, pauses all spin-offs

Amazon Prime Video’s spy series Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is facing another significant setback. Produced by the Russo Brothers’ production company AGBO, the series made waves for its seamlessly connected universe of international spin-offs. However, insiders indicate that the creators are ‘not happy’ with the show's development.
This new report comes on the heels of Jennifer Salke’s unexpected departure as the head of Amazon MGM Studios. From its inception, Citadel has encountered issues such as budget overruns, creative differences, and production delays, leading to an increasingly uncertain future for the series.
The second season of Citadel, which was initially set to be released in Fall 2025, has now been pushed to Spring 2026. In the meantime, Amazon MGM has halted all spin-off projects, with insiders expressing dissatisfaction over what they have seen from Season 2 thus far. While an official release date has not yet been announced, sources suggest that further delays could occur if the studio insists on additional revisions. Despite filming for the season already being completed, the recent turmoil—including Salke’s resignation, a major backer for the show—has added to Citadel's uncertainty.
Citadel is an American spy TV series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil as an original for Amazon Prime Video. However, in 2021, Appelbaum and screenwriter André Nemec exited the project midway due to creative differences with the Russo Brothers. The series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. The first season debuted on April 28, 2023, and was shortly renewed for a second season.
One of Citadel's significant selling points was its global appeal, with plans for spin-offs in multiple countries. Two of these spin-offs, Citadel: Diana from Italy and Citadel: Honey Bunny from India, have already premiered on the streaming platform, gaining decent viewership. However, Amazon MGM has decided to pause all further development until Citadel Season 2 concludes. Reports suggest that Citadel: Honey Bunny, which features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, may have a better chance of renewal. Nevertheless, no official decisions have been made regarding the future of either spin-off.
The journey to Citadel’s launch was lengthy and costly. With reshoots, changing creative goals, and crew changes, the first season's budget soared to over $200 million, positioning it as one of the most expensive shows ever made. Despite decent viewership outside of the U.S., its domestic response has been disappointing, making the renewal for Season 2 surprising. If Season 2 fails to meet expectations, Citadel could potentially become one of the most extravagant streaming ventures to falter. For the moment, Priyanka Chopra fans must wait to see what lies ahead for her character, the globe-trotting spy Nadia Sinh.