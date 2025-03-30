Amazon reportedly ‘not happy’ with Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel 2, pauses all spin-offs

Amazon Prime Video’s spy series Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is facing another significant setback. Produced by the Russo Brothers’ production company AGBO, the series made waves for its seamlessly connected universe of international spin-offs. However, insiders indicate that the creators are ‘not happy’ with the show's development.

Why is Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel being pushed back by Amazon?

This new report comes on the heels of Jennifer Salke’s unexpected departure as the head of Amazon MGM Studios. From its inception, Citadel has encountered issues such as budget overruns, creative differences, and production delays, leading to an increasingly uncertain future for the series.

The second season of Citadel, which was initially set to be released in Fall 2025, has now been pushed to Spring 2026. In the meantime, Amazon MGM has halted all spin-off projects, with insiders expressing dissatisfaction over what they have seen from Season 2 thus far. While an official release date has not yet been announced, sources suggest that further delays could occur if the studio insists on additional revisions. Despite filming for the season already being completed, the recent turmoil—including Salke’s resignation, a major backer for the show—has added to Citadel's uncertainty.