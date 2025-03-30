Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers finalise Dayaben; mock shoots reportedly

In January, Asit Modi revealed in an interview that Disha Vakani might not be returning to the show. He mentioned that she is currently occupied with both her children. “I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me. You work together for 17 years, and it becomes your extended family," he stated.

“It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage. Working with small children and managing the house is really a bit difficult for them. But I am still positive. I feel somewhere that God will do some miracle, and she will return. If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If for some reason she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show," the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 16 years and continues to perform well, maintaining its position on the TRP charts. Despite Dayaben's absence, the show has successfully adapted to current times, focusing on a broader narrative that explores the lives and challenges of various residents in Gokuldham Society. Thus, if Dayaben makes a comeback, it will be intriguing to see how the show’s storylines evolve.