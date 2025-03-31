Aamir Khan gives out mithai on Eid, poses with his sons and clicks selfies with fans

This Eid, Aamir Khan enjoyed some quality time with his family members, stepping out of his home with his sons, Junaid and Azad, to spread festive cheer to both fans and the media. In photographs taken by paparazzi, the three are seen sharing warm hugs and wearing matching white kurtas. Aamir also surprised the photographers by personally wishing them Eid Mubarak and giving out Kaju Katli. He took the time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans before returning indoors.
On the professional front, Aamir recently launched his own YouTube channel titled Aamir Khan Talkies, where he shares behind-the-scenes moments and candid discussions about his films. In a video shared on his production company's Instagram, Aamir expressed his intention to create a space for exploring filmmaking and the stories behind his projects. He aims to provide fans with a unique glimpse into the creative process and key elements of cinematic storytelling.
A few weeks ago, Aamir surprised his fans when he introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt during a meet and greet session with the media organised for his 60th birthday. Aamir revealed that he met Gauri 25 years ago and have been together for 18 months now.
In the upcoming months, Aamir will star in the film Sitaare Zameen Par. At a prior event, he mentioned that the film is slated for release by the end of this year, targeting a Christmas premiere. "My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are aiming to release it by Christmas, and I find the story quite entertaining. The shooting of the film has already commenced," he stated. The film is also expected to feature Genelia Deshmukh in a significant role.