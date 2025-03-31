Aamir Khan gives out mithai on Eid, poses with his sons and clicks selfies with fans

This Eid, Aamir Khan enjoyed some quality time with his family members, stepping out of his home with his sons, Junaid and Azad, to spread festive cheer to both fans and the media. In photographs taken by paparazzi, the three are seen sharing warm hugs and wearing matching white kurtas. Aamir also surprised the photographers by personally wishing them Eid Mubarak and giving out Kaju Katli. He took the time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans before returning indoors.

Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with sons Junaid and Azad

On the professional front, Aamir recently launched his own YouTube channel titled Aamir Khan Talkies, where he shares behind-the-scenes moments and candid discussions about his films. In a video shared on his production company's Instagram, Aamir expressed his intention to create a space for exploring filmmaking and the stories behind his projects. He aims to provide fans with a unique glimpse into the creative process and key elements of cinematic storytelling.