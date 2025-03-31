Eid 2025: Salman Khan greets fans along with niece Ayat through bulletproof glass

This Eid is a special one for Salman Khan since his much-awaited film Sikandar was released in theatres a day ago. Though the film received a mixed response from viewers, it has managed to cross Rs 30 crore in two days. Salman Khan stuck to his annual Eid tradition by greeting his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, due to increased security concerns, the actor opted to greet his fans from behind bulletproof glass instead of from his balcony.

Salman Khan waves to fans on Eid from his apartment window

On Monday, Salman spread festive joy from his Galaxy apartment, waving to the eager crowd while standing behind the protective glass he had installed earlier this year. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, he greeted the large gathering outside his residence with a smile, wishing them a happy Eid. He was joined by his sister Arpita Khan's children, Ahil and Ayat.