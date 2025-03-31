Eid 2025: Salman Khan greets fans along with niece Ayat through bulletproof glass

This Eid is a special one for Salman Khan since his much-awaited film Sikandar was released in theatres a day ago. Though the film received a mixed response from viewers, it has managed to cross Rs 30 crore in two days. Salman Khan stuck to his annual Eid tradition by greeting his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, due to increased security concerns, the actor opted to greet his fans from behind bulletproof glass instead of from his balcony.
On Monday, Salman spread festive joy from his Galaxy apartment, waving to the eager crowd while standing behind the protective glass he had installed earlier this year. Dressed in a white kurta-pajama, he greeted the large gathering outside his residence with a smile, wishing them a happy Eid. He was joined by his sister Arpita Khan's children, Ahil and Ayat.
In the videos, Salman is seen graciously acknowledging the excitement of his fans, waving at them and offering a heartfelt 'namaste.' In a few candid moments caught on camera, he is also seen interacting with his niece Ayat, pointing towards the throngs of fans outside and seemingly highlighting the crowd's enthusiasm.
Salman also took to social media to share videos from the occasion, writing, “Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak.” Salman has made his return to the big screen for the first time since 2023 with Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Sikandar marks Salman’s first Eid release in two years and was released in theaters on Sunday, March 30.
According to entertainment platform Sacnilk.com, Sikandar made ₹26 crore on its opening day, failing to set any records and falling short of Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava, which earned ₹31 crore on its debut day. Worldwide, the film's opening stands at ₹54 crore.