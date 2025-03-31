Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: The Salman Khan-starrer reportedly crosses Rs 14 crore

Sikandar opened to mixed reviews on Eid and on its opening day, the film directed by AR Murugadoss garnered Rs 26 crore, marking one of the lowest openings for lead star Salman Khan in recent years. As reported by entertainment platform Sacnilk, Sikandar recorded a tentative collection of Rs 8.51 crore on its second day, March 31, bringing its total to Rs 34.5 crore. As attendance continues to dwindle, Sikandar is reportedly struggling to attract audiences to the multiplexes as well as single-theatre screens.

How did Sikandar perform at the opening day BO on Day 1?

While the film managed to outperform Khan's previous release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan from 2023, it fell short compared to the opening day earnings of Tiger Zinda Hai and did not meet the standards set by other blockbuster releases of 2025, including Chhaava, L2: Empuraan, and Thandel. The 2016 release Sultan earned ₹36.54 crore, and Tiger 3, released in 2023, achieved a remarkable ₹53.3 crore on its opening day.