Will there be a Shangri-La: Frontier season 3? Here’s what we know

Shangri-La: Frontier is packed with all the elements one would expect from a shonen anime—strong friendships, exhilarating battles, and stunning animation that captivates viewers.

So, is there going to be a season 3 of Shangri-La: Frontier? As of now, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding a third season. Nonetheless, there's buzz suggesting that a third season may be in the works, with studio C2C—responsible for the first two seasons—potentially returning for this project. This speculation comes from a source named Sugoi LITE on the social media platform X, known for accurately breaking anime news in the past (as reported by IGN). However, since there's no concrete confirmation yet, it's important to approach this information with caution and skepticism.

Given the series' popularity on the streaming service Crunchyroll and the fact that the manga, created by Katarina, is still ongoing, the chances of a season 3 being produced are certainly not out of the question. The conclusion of season 2 left fans eager for more, and there are plenty of storylines left to explore if a third season is approved.