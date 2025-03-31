Will there be a Shangri-La: Frontier season 3? Here’s what we know

Fans of the popular anime series Shangri-La: Frontier are eagerly speculating about the potential confirmation of a third season, even though the second season has recently concluded.
The story follows Rakuro Hizutome, a teenage boy passionate about video games. While this premise may seem familiar in the anime world, Rakuro has unique traits that set him apart. He particularly enjoys what he refers to as "trash" games—essentially, the most unplayable and glitch-ridden VR titles imaginable. Still, his attention shifts from these poorly made games to Shangri-La: Frontier, a high-quality VR game boasting 30 million players and counting.
Curious, Rakuro decides to join the game, taking on the character Sunraku, who sports a bird mask and possesses skills honed through years of navigating buggy games. Throughout his journey, Sunraku encounters numerous challenges, from leveling up to 99, battling formidable foes, to experiencing the ultimate trial of mastering the significance of friendship by joining a clan that relies heavily on him.
Shangri-La: Frontier is packed with all the elements one would expect from a shonen anime—strong friendships, exhilarating battles, and stunning animation that captivates viewers.
So, is there going to be a season 3 of Shangri-La: Frontier? As of now, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding a third season. Nonetheless, there's buzz suggesting that a third season may be in the works, with studio C2C—responsible for the first two seasons—potentially returning for this project. This speculation comes from a source named Sugoi LITE on the social media platform X, known for accurately breaking anime news in the past (as reported by IGN). However, since there's no concrete confirmation yet, it's important to approach this information with caution and skepticism.
Given the series' popularity on the streaming service Crunchyroll and the fact that the manga, created by Katarina, is still ongoing, the chances of a season 3 being produced are certainly not out of the question. The conclusion of season 2 left fans eager for more, and there are plenty of storylines left to explore if a third season is approved.