Met Gala 2025: Will Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper make their red carpet debut as a couple?

Bradley, on the other hand, usually settles for a classic tux irrespective of the theme, although it's possible he might switch up his style this year if he walks the red carpet with Gigi.

On April 25, Gigi Hadid was seen heading to Le Chalet in New York City, with Bradley Coopewhere the model was celebrating her 30th birthday. The birthday celebration was also attended by Hadid’s family, including her younger sister Bella Hadid, her mother Yolanda Hadid, and her father Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi wore black wide-leg leather pants paired with a white tank bodysuit and accessorised with a gold necklace and earrings, and paired the look with smoky eyeliner and a dark red lipstick.

Fans quickly noticed the jewellery on Hadid’s left hand, which was visible as she held her white clutch. On her ring finger, she was seen wearing a gold band along with several other gold rings on her other fingers.

A few months earlier, an insider who is close to the couple revealed to the media that Hadid and Cooper, who is 20 years older than her, are not in a rush to get engaged. The insider mentioned that they are “serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step.”

"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together,” the source continued. They also added, “families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet...Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley.”