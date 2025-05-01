Met Gala 2025: Will Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper make their red carpet debut as a couple?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper recently celebrated a big milestone as they got together with friends and family members to celebrate Gigi's 30th birthday. The couple also sparked engagement rumours as Gigi was seen wearing a ring on her third finger, and fans naturally want to know if the couple will be making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have both walked the red carpet for the Met Gala in the past, often with their exes and often going solo. But Bradley and Gigi have been going strong for more than a year now, and though they have been seen spending time together in public, they have not walked a red carpet together.
Over the years, Gigi Hadid has been a fixture at the Met Gala red carpet. She is a six-time attendee of the Met Gala and made her debut in 2015. Gigi sported a number of striking and diverse looks, from playful and campy to futuristic and avant-garde.
Her journey at the Met began in 2015 when she attended the theme “China: Through the Looking Glass,” wearing a red Diane von Furstenberg gown featuring a plunging neckline and high slit.
For the 2024 edition, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” she wore a sculptural white off-the-shoulder Thom Browne dress which featured a corset-style top layered with a skirt designed to resemble multiple suit jackets sewn together, adorned with 3D yellow flowers and vines. The creation of this custom piece took over 13,500 hours.
Bradley, on the other hand, usually settles for a classic tux irrespective of the theme, although it's possible he might switch up his style this year if he walks the red carpet with Gigi.
On April 25, Gigi Hadid was seen heading to Le Chalet in New York City, with Bradley Coopewhere the model was celebrating her 30th birthday. The birthday celebration was also attended by Hadid’s family, including her younger sister Bella Hadid, her mother Yolanda Hadid, and her father Mohamed Hadid.
Gigi wore black wide-leg leather pants paired with a white tank bodysuit and accessorised with a gold necklace and earrings, and paired the look with smoky eyeliner and a dark red lipstick.
Fans quickly noticed the jewellery on Hadid’s left hand, which was visible as she held her white clutch. On her ring finger, she was seen wearing a gold band along with several other gold rings on her other fingers.
A few months earlier, an insider who is close to the couple revealed to the media that Hadid and Cooper, who is 20 years older than her, are not in a rush to get engaged. The insider mentioned that they are “serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step.”
"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together,” the source continued. They also added, “families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet...Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley.”