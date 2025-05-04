Did Vaani Kapoor remove all posts on Abir Gulaal, co-starring Fawad Khan?

Aarti S Bagdi's Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama produced by Vivek Agrawal, starred Vaani Kapoor opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his return to Bollywood. The movie's release in India was set for May 9. However, the film faced significant opposition following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, primarily civilians, and was described as "the deadliest attack in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019."
Amidst heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan after the attack, "Government sources told PTI that the movie would not be allowed to release in India." This decision effectively halted the film's planned release.
Recently content related to "Abir Gulaal," including posters, teasers, photos with Fawad Khan, and behind-the-scenes material, disappeared from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram. A recent report suggests Vaani herself did not delete these posts herself; the content was reportedly shared as Instagram collaborations, and the film's production team initiated the deletion, which automatically removed the posts from her profile.
Within the last few weeks, several Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists were banned by the Indian government, including pages of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam. Users attempting to view their profiles see the message, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."
The Pahalgam attack drew condemnation from numerous Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan also extended their condolences.
Vaani Kapoor was last seen in "Raid 2," where she portrayed Ajay Devgn's wife. The cast of that film also included Saurabh Shukla, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.