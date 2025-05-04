Entertainment

Did Vaani Kapoor remove all posts on Abir Gulaal, co-starring Fawad Khan?

Abir Gulaal starring Vaani and Fawad is likely not releasing in the country
Vaani and Fawad in Abir Gulaal's poster
Vaani and Fawad in Abir Gulaal's poster
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Aarti S Bagdi's Abir Gulaal, a romantic drama produced by Vivek Agrawal, starred Vaani Kapoor opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his return to Bollywood. The movie's release in India was set for May 9. However, the film faced significant opposition following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, primarily civilians, and was described as "the deadliest attack in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019."

Why did Vaani Kapoor delete her social media posts about Abir Gulaal?

Amidst heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan after the attack, "Government sources told PTI that the movie would not be allowed to release in India." This decision effectively halted the film's planned release.

Fawad and Vaani in Abir Gulaal
Fawad and Vaani in Abir Gulaal

Recently content related to "Abir Gulaal," including posters, teasers, photos with Fawad Khan, and behind-the-scenes material, disappeared from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram. A recent report suggests Vaani herself did not delete these posts herself; the content was reportedly shared as Instagram collaborations, and the film's production team initiated the deletion, which automatically removed the posts from her profile.

Within the last few weeks, several Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists were banned by the Indian government, including pages of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam. Users attempting to view their profiles see the message, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The Pahalgam attack drew condemnation from numerous Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan also extended their condolences.

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in "Raid 2," where she portrayed Ajay Devgn's wife. The cast of that film also included Saurabh Shukla, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.

vaani kapoor
Fawad Khan
abir gulaal

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com