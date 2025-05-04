Did Vaani Kapoor remove all posts on Abir Gulaal, co-starring Fawad Khan?

Recently content related to "Abir Gulaal," including posters, teasers, photos with Fawad Khan, and behind-the-scenes material, disappeared from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram. A recent report suggests Vaani herself did not delete these posts herself; the content was reportedly shared as Instagram collaborations, and the film's production team initiated the deletion, which automatically removed the posts from her profile.

Within the last few weeks, several Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists were banned by the Indian government, including pages of Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam. Users attempting to view their profiles see the message, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The Pahalgam attack drew condemnation from numerous Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan also extended their condolences.

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in "Raid 2," where she portrayed Ajay Devgn's wife. The cast of that film also included Saurabh Shukla, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak.