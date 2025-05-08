Golden Globes introduces Best Podcast category for 2026

At the 2025 Golden Globes, winners included programs and individuals such as The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Flow, Adam Brody, Demi Moore, Hiroyuki Sanada, among others. The new award will recognize both audio-only and video podcasts that have demonstrated significant influence over the past year.

Eligibility will be limited to the 25 most popular podcasts, with six finalists selected. Specific eligibility criteria are expected to be announced soon. Some of the current top podcasts include SmartLess (featuring Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett), Call Her Daddy (hosted by Alex Cooper), and The Joe Rogan Experience.

As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations.”

Few major awards organisations have dedicated categories for podcasts. The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and the British Podcast Awards honor creators from both mainstream and independent backgrounds. The Webby Awards, which cover a broad range of digital media, also include podcasting as a category, reflecting its growing cultural importance. Additionally, the People’s Choice Podcast Awards use public voting to recognize listener favorites across various genres.