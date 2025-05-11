Netflix removes its last interactive specials, including this Black Mirror episode

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix’s first-of-a-kind interactive episode, is being taken off the streamer. The streaming platform will remove “Bandersnatch,” which was released in December 2018, along with the interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend” on May 12, 2025.

Netflix is pulling Black Mirror: Bandersnatch from its platform

These were the last two interactive titles available on Netflix, seemingly signaling the conclusion of the platform’s efforts to develop the format, even as it expands its gaming offerings. The removal of these original interactive titles coincides with Netflix’s increased focus on gaming.

For instance, its newly redesigned TV homepage now features playable games on connected TVs, including “Too Hot to Handle 3” and “Oxenfree” (described as an “interactive story”), which can be controlled via mobile phones. Last fall, a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that the interactive TV technology behind “Bandersnatch” and similar titles “served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”