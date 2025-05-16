Bridgerton Season 4: Release date, plot, cast and predictions

Dear gentle readers, it is with great pleasure that we bring to you the new updated details of the much-awaited Bridgerton season 4. Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, it was announced this week.

‘We’re not done yet,” wrote the makers on Instagram. The announcement reads like a Lady Whistledown newsletter and goes, “It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026.”

What happens in Bridgerton season 4 and when is it releasing?

If you’re also guilty of watching the past three seasons as soon as they debuted on Netflix, then fear not, as season 4 is comfortably under production in full swing. A second teaser for the forth season of Bridgerton was released online recently.