Wednesday Season 2: Release date, where to stream, plot and more

Fans of Wednesday can rejoice, as the show's second season is set to return to Netflix in 2025. The series will bring back the eerie charm of Nevermore Academy and our favorite enigmatic student, Wednesday Addams. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, season 2 will open its doors for new cast members and Lady Gaga is set to make an appearance as well!
The streaming platform has revealed that the series will be out in two parts, with the first one arriving on August 3 and the second one on September 3. And yes, both these dates fall on Wednesday from the calendar. Each part will consist of four episodes, totaling eight episodes for the season. This staggered release mirrors Netflix's strategy with other popular series, providing viewers with a suspenseful wait between installments.
The notable addition to the new season are Steve Buscemi who joins as the new principal of Nevermore Academy. Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, and Anthony Michael Hall are set to appear in undisclosed roles.
What to expect from Wednesday Season 2?
The upcoming season has the potential to explore more of the gothic and supernatural themes that had enthralled viewers in the first season. The trailer suggests Wednesday will have to face new enigmas, such as a serial killer who has an affinity for porcelain dolls.
As co-showrunner Alfred Gough said, “Wednesday Season 1 was a table setter, but there’s still so much of the world left to see. It’s been exciting to expand the scope and the vision of the show this season.”
Co-creator Miles Millar agreed, “We have a broader canvas and more toys to play with. The world of Nevermore is much expanded — and we had a great time doing it.”
The storytelling is likely to be more horror-oriented and suspenseful, away from the earlier romance subplots. With Tim Burton back on board as an executive producer and Jenna Ortega signing up as a producer, the fans can look forward to a season that's full of dark wit, macabre beauty, and the classic Addams family charm.
(By Suchismita Maity)