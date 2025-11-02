Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of bullying and harassment ahead of season 5

Stranger Things fans may be shocked to hear this. Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the show has reportedly lodged a formal complaint against her co-star David Harbour, alleging that he bullied and harassed her during the filming of the show’s fifth and final season.
As Netflix readies the grand finale of its globally popular series, the 20-year-old actor has reportedly triggered an internal investigation by the streaming platform.
An insider told the press, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”
Netflix has not yet commented on this issue; it's no secret that the show's final season is one of the most-awaited ones by the streaming giant. “It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life," a source said.
The troubling news comes shortly after David Harbour faced allegations that he cheated on his estranged wife, singer-songwriter Lily Allen.
Throughout what was described as a “brutal” period, Lily, whose recent album reportedly targets David with accusations of infidelity, reportedly stood by her husband. “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” the source added.
A source told British media that the streaming giant will “never comment” on internal investigations, adding, “but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes.”
Emphasising the show’s cultural impact, the source continued, “Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”
Reports also state that Millie had a personal representative present on set while filming the final season.