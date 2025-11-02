Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of bullying and harassment ahead of season 5

Stranger Things fans may be shocked to hear this. Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the show has reportedly lodged a formal complaint against her co-star David Harbour, alleging that he bullied and harassed her during the filming of the show’s fifth and final season.

As Netflix readies the grand finale of its globally popular series, the 20-year-old actor has reportedly triggered an internal investigation by the streaming platform.

Millie Bobby Brown has accused co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment

An insider told the press, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Netflix has not yet commented on this issue; it's no secret that the show's final season is one of the most-awaited ones by the streaming giant. “It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life," a source said.