Tobey Maguire returning in Spider-Man 4? Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin shares an update

He further explained his vision by adding, “Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards, given the last eight films,” pointing to how the character has evolved through different interpretations. His statements have sparked widespread discussion among fans eager to see Maguire’s version of the hero face new personal and heroic challenges.

Tomlin’s remarks also come amid curiosity stirred by his subtle social media hints. When asked whether there had been “any movement” on the project, he replied, “Slow and steady wins the race There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

So far, neither Tobey Maguire nor the studios involved have confirmed any plans for a new Spider-Man installment. Nonetheless, conversations about extending Sam Raimi’s trilogy—or exploring a new story within the Spider-Man multiverse—continue to circulate among fans.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is set to reprise his role in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving on July 31, 2026, with Zendaya also returning. Holland has described the film as a “fresh start” for his version of Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home.

Tomlin, for his part, remains busy with The Batman: Part II, starring Robert Pattinson and scheduled for release in October 2027. Given these commitments, the timeline for any potential Maguire-led Spider-Man project remains uncertain.